At least six people were killed after two oil tankers collided on early Tuesday in Niger state, central north Nigeria, local authorities said.

Ahmed Inga, head of the State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed to reporters in Minna, the state capital, saying the accident happened in the Lapai local government area of the state, and cause of the incident is under investigation.

According to local broadcaster the Channels TV, a spokesperson to the state governor also confirmed the incident, adding all relevant agencies, including the emergency management agency, the state fire service and the road safety, have been at the scene of the incident since it happened.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.