At least 7 injured in multi vehicle collision in southern Zambia

At least seven people were injured, some seriously, in a traffic accident that involved six vehicles in southern Zambia’s Chirundu district, the police said on Monday.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the accident occurred on Sunday noon along a main highway where the driver of a truck loaded with copper cathodes failed to keep to his lane and hit into five other vehicles, resulting in injuries and damage to the vehicles.

The spokesperson said among the victims were three children aged three, five and 12 who sustained serious injuries.

Road traffic accidents are common in Zambia and are mainly caused by human error and the poor state of roads.