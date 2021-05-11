Authorities in Burundi on Monday said at least eight people, including a lieutenant colonel of the Burundian army, were killed in an attack on Sunday night when they were traveling in Muramvya area, 40 km northwest of the political capital Gitega.

It’s not yet known whether this was a normal ambush or rebel attack, which has been harassing the central African nation for years. Along with lieutenant colonel Onesphore Nizigiyimana, an employee of the Burundian central bank is also among the dead, said the ministry of public security on Twitter, adding that investigations into the matter have started.

The attackers in civilian clothes were heavily armed, witnesses said, adding that several other people were injured and vehicles were set on fire.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a tweet said he was saddened with the attack and sent condolences to families who lost their loved ones. “All the perpetrators will be apprehended and face justice,” he vowed.