12 dead In roadside ambush In Burundi: Official Sources - Copyright © africanews STRINGER/AFP or licensors

Authorities in Burundi on Monday said at least eight people, including a lieutenant colonel of the Burundian army, were killed in an attack on Sunday night when they were traveling in Muramvya area, 40 km northwest of the political capital Gitega.

It’s not yet known whether this was a normal ambush or rebel attack, which has been harassing the central African nation for years. Along with lieutenant colonel Onesphore Nizigiyimana, an employee of the Burundian central bank is also among the dead, said the ministry of public security on Twitter, adding that investigations into the matter have started.

The attackers in civilian clothes were heavily armed, witnesses said, adding that several other people were injured and vehicles were set on fire.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a tweet said he was saddened with the attack and sent condolences to families who lost their loved ones. “All the perpetrators will be apprehended and face justice,” he vowed.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleKenya’s COVID-19 vaccine shots administered to over 900,000 people
Next articleInternational agencies warn South Sudan at risk of acute food insecurity
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here