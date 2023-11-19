At least 8 killed in road accident in western Kenya

A road accident along a busy highway in Kenya’s western county of Nakuru claimed the lives of at least eight people and left four others injured, police said Monday.

Tom Odero, the Rift Valley regional police commander, said that the accident occurred at 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway and involved a minibus colliding head-on with a truck.

The bus was traveling from Kitale town in western Kenya to the national capital of Nairobi when the incident took place at the Ngata stretch area, a known danger spot, Odero said by telephone.

“Seven people died on the spot, while one more passed away while being rushed to the hospital,” he said, adding that the injured individuals are in critical condition.

The regional police commander noted that the truck driver is suspected to have veered off his lane and collided with the oncoming bus.

Various factors, including reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, walking under the influence, riding under the influence and failure to use helmets, have been cited as contributing to the increasing number of accidents in the East African country.

Despite concerted efforts by both the government and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, an estimated 3,000 Kenyans lose their lives in road accidents annually, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority.