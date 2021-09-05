At least 8 police killed in suspected Islamic State attack in Iraq

At least eight members of the Iraqi police were killed on Sunday in an attack believed to have been mounted by Islamic State militants in the northern province of Kirkuk, security sources said.

Eight other policemen were injured in the attack that targeted a security checkpoint in Kirkuk, around 250 kilometres north of the capital, Baghdad, they added.

In December 2017, Iraq declared victory against Islamic State, having recaptured all the territory overrun by the extremist group.

However, Islamic State operatives have continued to carry out isolated attacks across the country.