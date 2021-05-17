Burkina Faso Map

At least nine people were killed when attacking a position of the Defense of the Motherland (VDP) in Burkina Faso on Sunday in the central part of the country, local sources said.

“A number of unidentified gunmen on Sunday attacked the position of the VDP at Palsegue village … Initial death toll stands at nine,” a local police officer told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

However, an administrative source said eight civilians, including the chief of the village, were killed.

VDP members are civilians armed by the Burkina Faso government to support the armed forces to stabilize the West African country.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of over 1,000 people and displaced over 1 million others.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFrench-speaking Gabon knocks on the door of the Commonwealth
Next article2 police officers killed in attack in south Nigeria
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here