At least 9 killed in east Kenya road accident

At least nine people were killed and several others injured in a road accident Thursday night in the eastern Kenyan county of Makueni along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway, the police said.

Makueni County Police Commander Barbanas Ng’eno said the accident happened at about 11 p.m., local time, involving a minibus that collided with a truck in the Mlima Kiu area.

Nge’no said the eight passengers were killed on the spot following the head-on collision while one person died at the hospital. “We are investigating the accident,” he said, adding that the minibus was heading for the capital of Nairobi from Loitoktok town while the truck was en route to the port city of Mombasa.

Before it, at least 12 people were killed in Taita-Taveta County Thursday evening after a minibus they were traveling collided with a truck. The minibus driver was reportedly trying to overtake before colliding with the oncoming truck.