FILED - A CH53 helicopter from the German Bundeswehr hovers overs an armoured vehicle in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan in this ilustrative shot from March 5, 2013. Photo: picture alliance / dpa
FILED - A CH53 helicopter from the German Bundeswehr hovers overs an armoured vehicle in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan in this ilustrative shot from March 5, 2013. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

At least eight members of a family were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on them at a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Sunday.

Provincial governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhail said the incident happened in police district nine of the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

“Initial findings show the incident happened as a result of a dispute over a private land,” Amarkhail added.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the incident, but no one has been arrested yet.

Clashes about disputed land are common across Afghanistan.

Last April, at least six tribal members were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in armed clashes about disputed land in the same province. The fighting lasted for several days.

The eastern province of Nangarhar, a stronghold of the Taliban and Islamic State, is rich in plains and is one of the most important areas for agriculture in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleIran searches for fugitive after recent attack on nuclear facility
Next articleFrance imposes mandatory quarantine on several countries
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here