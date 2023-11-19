At least four dead in northern Mozambique attack

At least four people were killed and four others injured last Friday during an attack in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado, local media reported Monday.

According to a report by Carta de Mozambique, a leading Portuguese-language newspaper published in Mozambique, the attack by gunmen took place in Novo Cabo Delgado village of Macomia district on Friday morning when the local people were attending a rites ceremony.

“The members of the local force gathered in pursuit of the attackers minutes after the attack. They came across the armed men and there was an exchange of fire”, the report said.

Cabo Delgado has been plagued by terrorism since October 2017. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the violence has left one million people displaced and about 4,000 dead.