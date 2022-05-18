At least four killed following gas explosion in NW Nigeria

At least four persons were killed following a gas explosion at a densely populated area in Nigeria’s northern state of Kano Tuesday morning, the police said.

The gas exploded at a welding point close to a primary school in the Sabon Gari area of Kano, said Samaila Dikko, the commissioner for police in that state, in a television and radio broadcast.

Dikko said the incident resulted in damage to some of the buildings in the area, including the primary school.

Several people, including residents, passersby, and pupils of the nearby school, were injured and quickly evacuated to the hospital, according to reports by local media outlets.

The police chief said rescue workers were making efforts to discover people trapped at the building where the explosion occurred, adding an investigation has been launched into the incident. Enditem