At least four people killed in Sierra Leone landslide

At least four people were killed in a landslide caused by a heavy downpour at Looking Town, a community in east Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

According to the Office of National Security, other parts of the capital have reported some destruction of property as a result of the heavy downpour that started Saturday.

Residents removed five people trapped under collapsed houses caused by the landslide, four of whom have died while one child was rescued alive and sent to a hospital.

The Sierra Leone National Disaster Management Agency said that it has received reports of increased water levels which have caused some communities to flood.

“The public is advised to be vigilant and adapt (to) precautionary measures within their communities. Those who are in low-lying areas or in flood-prone communities should voluntarily relocate to safer areas,” the agency warned.