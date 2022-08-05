At least nine people killed following boat capsizing in Sierra Leone

At least nine dead bodies were recovered Thursday after a boat capsized on the sea route from the Tagrin village to the Jui town of Sierra Leone, but many are still missing, according to Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

The ministry said that the locally-made boat carrying dozens of people capsized Tuesday when the passengers attempted to transfer to a small boat that would take them to land.

A team from the Naval Wing of the Sierra Leone Armed Forces and local fishermen have searched for bodies and rescued some survivors after the accident.

The dead bodies have been taken to the Connaught Hospital for examination and identification.

Speaking to relatives who went to identify the bodies, Sierra Leone’s Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Emma Kowa Jalloh expressed her heartfelt condolences to them on behalf of the government.

Further rescue work is underway. Enditem