At least six killed in road accident in Tanzania

At least six people were killed on Monday evening after the ambulance they were traveling in collided head-on with another car in the Kiteto district in Manyara region, an official said on Tuesday.

Mbaraka Batenga, the Kiteto district commissioner, said another five people were seriously injured in the accident.

Batenga said five of the dead were government health workers, including a married couple, and one was an employee of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

He said the head-on collision occurred when the ambulance was returning to a health center after it had dropped a patient at the Kiteto government hospital. The cause of the accident is not immediately known. Enditem