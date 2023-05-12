At least three killed in SW Nigeria’s gang conflict

At least three people were killed in a conflict between illegal gangs in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ondo Tuesday night, according to the police.

Police operatives have yet to arrest the perpetrators who were involved in the conflict in Owo, a town in the state, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, spokesperson for the state’s police, told reporters in Akure, the state capital, Wednesday.

Odunlami-Omisanya said the cause of the conflict is not immediately known, but the police are currently on patrol within Owo. She urged local residents to report or even assist with information about the conflict.