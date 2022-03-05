At least two die in communal conflict in central Nigeria

At least two people were killed following a communal conflict in Nigeria’s central state of Benue, local police said.

The renewed conflict between Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities in the state’s Gwer began on Monday, Benue state police spokesperson Sewuese Anene in a statement Tuesday.

He said police personnel had been deployed in the area to prevent a further breakdown of law and order. Enditem

