Floods and landslides caused by a tropical depression in the Philippines have left at least two people dead, police said Saturday.

The tropical depression, locally called Vicky, was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 55 km/h, the weather bureau said.

It has been dumping heavy rains over the eastern and southern Philippines since Friday, disaster officials said.

In the eastern province of Leyte, two elderly residents were killed in a landslide in Mahaplag town, police said. One minor was rescued, but no other details were immediately available.

A landslide was also reported in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in the southern province of Davao De Oro, while several communities in nearby Agusan Del Sur province were inundated by flooding, local officials said.

The weather bureau said Vicky was expected to exit the Philippines on Sunday, but warned it would still bring rain over the northern and western parts of the country.

“Residents of flood and landslide-prone areas … are advised to prepare for a rainy weekend,” the national disaster agency said.

The agency urged local governments to prepare for evacuation plans and stockpile emergency supplies.