At The Doha Forum, Qatar Foundation Launches Earthna Centre

The Qatar Foundation, has launched its Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a non-profit policy Centre, at the annual Doha Forum summit.

The Centre seeks to address sustainable policy in the critical areas of arid climates, sustainable cities and communities.

The launch of Earthna during a high-level panel discussion explored ways of making cities the focus for sustainable global solutions for nature and climate.

Expert panelists who gave their insights during the panel discussion were Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar; Mr Vincent Thomas Keaveny, Lord Mayor of London; Madam Jane Madgwick, Chief Executive Officer, Wetlands International; Mr Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Leader of Climate and Energy Global Practice – at WWF; and Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna.

Building on a legacy of many years of work by the Qatar Foundation in the field of sustainability, the new Centre will channel Foundation’s education, research, and innovation ecosystem into generating solutions that enhance Qatar’s global sustainability policy role, where the country has unique insight and capabilities.

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Foundation, said: “Our connection to nature holds the key to our future. As a leader in sustainability, Qatar Foundation has supported nationwide priorities, from educating our community about sustainability to generating solutions for Qatar’s most pressing environmental challenges.”

“By creating Earthna, we are bridging our research and community strengths to address new policy solutions.”

Dr de la Mata said: “Earthna is focused on developing tools, solutions, and policies to improve people’s lives within a thriving natural environment.”

“Qatar sits at the heart of global challenges, which gives us an incredible opportunity to lead global dialogue and promote sustainable policy. Earthna will bring together local and global experts to design and advocate for solutions with global impact,” he added.

Dedicated to thought leadership in policymaking, establishing and promoting policy priorities, strengthening linkages between education, research, and industry, and extending Qatar Foundation’s network of domestic and international collaboration, Earthna will focus on sustainability in hot and arid climates, sustainable energy, and maximizing Qatar Foundation’s Education City campus as a test bed for new technologies and sustainable implementations.

Earthna will convene a wide community of experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future.

It will also incorporate and build on key elements of the work in cultivating sustainable behaviors, mindsets, and action that have been driven by Qatar Foundation entities.

The Earthna centre will focus on the areas of circular economy, sustainable energy, resource security and management, environmental protection and restoration, and societal wellbeing.