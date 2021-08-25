Ataaka drops ‘Hit and Run’ featuring Sista Afia

Rising music sensation Ataaka is poised to make it to the top of Ghana’s music with his new release title “Hit and Run” featuring music group, Sista Afia.

The hard-hitting single produced by renowned beatmaker Dr Ray, would thrill music lovers especially those in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The song sparked fire after the Northern-based artiste placed Sista Afia on a show which she wasn’t aware of having released the song with her a few days later.

The song is accompanied by some heart-warming lyrics which tell a love story expressing love through music.

The song is available across various music platforms including Audiomack, Spotify, Deezer, Soundcloud, among others.

Below is the audio of the new single:

Source: Simon Asare