Ataman Nikita’s “My Way” Reveals Inner Turmoil

Ataman Nikita of Isolirium Entertainment has unveiled “My Way,” a soul‑stirring RnB ballad that explores the struggle of finding one’s path amid life’s storms.

Fresh from his debut performance in the United States, the Ghanaian crooner turns inward, crafting a song that balances vulnerability with a glimmer of hope.

“The song is a story of working through life and trying to find one’s path,” Ataman Nikita explains. “A central underlying concept is a helping hand that one may find or need to reach the destination, either one’s loved one(s) or one’s God. The song was written to be less amorous, fitting that Christian song genre and being kosher enough for such stations and ears.”

From the opening notes, “My Way” plunges listeners into a landscape of emotional turbulence. The recurring refrain “the sun is blinding, storms confining” evokes the feeling of being trapped in a tempest, unable to discern a clear direction. Lines such as “wading through the clouds” and “stuck inside this sound” deepen the sense of mental fog, while the chorus—“stretch your hand and help me find my way”—serves as a plaintive plea for connection.

Throughout the track, dependence and devotion intertwine. “Lost without you, I cannot let you go” speaks to an emotional reliance on a guiding presence, whether human or divine. The question “where is the day when I find my way?” haunts each verse, underscoring the protagonist’s longing for clarity and peace.

Since emerging in 2024 on Dr Pushkin and Strongman’s “Still Here,” Ataman Nikita has steadily built a reputation for fusing diverse musical traditions. He followed that debut with “Enigma,” a fan favourite that showcased his vocal range and lyrical depth. In February 2025 he teamed up again with Dr Pushkin on “Peace,” a track blending the Kologo guitar of Ghana’s northeast with modern hip hop rhythms.

“My Way” not only highlights Ataman Nikita’s gift for storytelling but also cements his place as a rising contender for best male vocalist. His seamless integration of classical, Russian folk, RnB, hip hop, Kologo, highlife and hiplife creates a distinctive sound that resonates across generations and geographies.

With its heartfelt lyrics and stirring melody, “My Way” stands as an anthem for anyone who has ever felt lost or in need of guidance. As Ataman Nikita continues to bridge musical worlds, listeners can look forward to more innovative collaborations and genre‑defying releases that speak to the universal quest for purpose and connection.