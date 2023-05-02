ATC Ghana marks International ICT Day with Technology Innovation Challenge

Basic School girls from Ashanti, Western North and Eastern Regions have participated in a Virtual Technology Innovation Challenge to mark this year’s International Telecommunication Union’s Girls in ICT Day.

The all-girls teams presented solutions to everyday life issues in the form of video games, including the use of technology in areas such as drone rescuing of victims during an earthquake, fish feeding and plant watering in a farm, separating waste for effective waste management, and an interactive website showcasing the regions of Ghana.

The event was organised by ATC Ghana in collaboration with Ghana Code Club to mark the Day celebrations, where they gathered at ATC Ghana’s Digital Communities learning centres to share their innovative ideas.

This was done virtually with ATC Ghana and Ghana Code employees and Senior Executives, who had connected from ATC Ghana offices in Accra.

Mr Yahaya Yunusa, ATC Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed excitement for another year of the Girls in ICT programme, a key component of ATC Ghana’s sustainability and social impact initiatives.

He expressed hope that the girls in the programme would continue to follow the STEM path through their education and take up careers in ICT.

The Chief Executive said the organisation’s commitment was to drive the development of highly skilled professionals for Ghana’s telecommunications industry, as well as support a digitally driven socio-economic life in line with its sustainability commitment.

He said this year’s theme:” Digital Skills for Life” aligned perfectly with ATC Ghana’s vision to drive the company’s flagship projects, Digital Communities and Girls in ICT programmes, which were geared towards piquing the interest of pupils in ICT-related programmes at an early age and directing them towards careers in the ICT field.

The Digital Communities, computer-equipped learning centres that utilize uninterrupted power supply and broadband connection from tower sites are usually located close to basic schools to ensure easy access to aid teaching and learning.

He said with 10 centres so far in various parts of the country and over 5,000 beneficiaries, the company planned to build an additional 10 centres in 2023 and many more in the years to follow, coupled with ATC Ghana’s partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization.

The CEO said since 2018, they have supported the Ministry’s month-long training and mentorship for schoolgirls as part of Girls in ICT Day.

He expressed the hope that the company would further open the digital space to more people, including school children in unserved and underserved areas.