Athletes’ village reopens one week before Tokyo Paralympics’ start

Tokyo’s athletes’ village reopened on Tuesday, seven days before the start of the Paralympic Games, Kyodo news agency reported.

The delegations started arriving to the village a day after the announcement that the Paralympic Games would follow the lead of the Olympics and exclude fans from venues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delegations staying at village will be required to undergo daily Covid-19 testing, wear face masks and maintain social distancing, as was the case during the Olympic Games, which ended on August 8.

Due to the higher health risks for some parathletes of suffering severe symptoms in case of infection due to underlying health conditions, organizers said they would look to further enhance safety at the village, Kyodo reported.

“I understand there are different challenges with Paralympians compared to Olympians,” Kyodo quoted Toshiro Muto, head of the organizing committee, as telling a press conference on Monday. “We will make our utmost efforts so the Paralympians do not get infected with the virus.”

The Paralympic Games will see around 4,400 athletes from 160 nations compete in Tokyo from August 24-September 5.

Tokyo is currently under a fourth coronavirus state of emergency set to last until August 31.