Athletic Bilbao Bow Out of Europa League After United Defeat

Athletic Bilbao’s European journey ended at Old Trafford as Manchester United secured a 4-1 victory in their Europa League semifinal second leg, advancing to the final with a 7-1 aggregate score.

The Basque club showed early promise when Mikel Jauregizar’s first-half strike gave them a temporary lead, but United’s second-half resurgence proved too much for the visitors.

The match turned decisively in United’s favor with three goals in the final eighteen minutes. Mason Mount equalized in the 72nd minute before Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund extended the lead. Mount added his second in stoppage time to complete the scoring. The result maintains United’s unbeaten European record this season as they prepare to face Tottenham in an all-English final at Bilbao’s San Mamés stadium on May 21.

Injured Athletic forward Iñaki Williams expressed pride in his teammates’ effort through a social media post, writing “More than proud of my teammates and all the Athleticzales. Thank you. We will come back stronger.” His message highlighted the club’s resilient spirit despite the disappointing exit.

The semifinal showcased the contrasting realities of modern European football. While United’s financial power and squad depth ultimately told, Athletic’s commitment to their unique philosophy of fielding only Basque-developed players earned respect throughout their European campaign. The club now turns its attention to domestic competitions, with this continental experience likely to benefit their young squad in future campaigns. United’s progression sets up an intriguing final against Tottenham, with both English clubs seeking European silverware to cap their seasons.