Athletic Club secured their return to the UEFA Champions League with a decisive 2-0 victory over Getafe, marking their first appearance in Europe’s elite competition since the 2014-15 season.

The win guaranteed a top-five La Liga finish for Ernesto Valverde’s side, capping a remarkable campaign that included a deep Europa League run before their semifinal defeat to Manchester United.

Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams played a pivotal role in the club’s success, contributing six goals and six assists in La Liga this season. The 29-year-old ranks as Athletic Club’s second-top scorer behind Unai Sancet (15 goals) and stands third in La Liga’s assist charts, trailing only Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (12) and Raphinha (9). His five Europa League goals also proved crucial during Bilbao’s continental campaign.

The Basque club’s last Champions League outing ended in group stage elimination, but their current qualification signals significant progress. Having recently claimed Copa del Rey glory, Athletic Club now prepares to test their distinctive Basque-only player policy against Europe’s best, with Williams’ pace and versatility expected to be key assets in their continental challenge.