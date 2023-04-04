Athletics Ghana Hosts 2023 National Inter-Schools Athletics Competition in Kumasi

Athletics Ghana has invited over 900 young athletes from 30 schools across the 16 regions of Ghana to meet in the Garden City, Kumasi for the first edition of the 2023 National Inter-Schools Athletics Championships.

The two-day meet, fixed for the 4th and 5th of April, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium, will provide a platform for school children under the age of 20 to showcase their athletics talent to officials of the Athletics Ghana.

The Athletics Ghana aims to use the competition to select talented athletes to represent Ghana at the 2023 African U18 and U20 scheduled to come off in Zambia from April 29-3 May.

The competition will start at 8am each day and is open free to the general public.