Atimpoku-Asikuma Road Reopens Following Severe Flood Damage

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has swiftly responded to severe flood damage on the Atimpoku-Asikuma road, ensuring the route’s reopening after heavy rains caused significant disruptions on June 29, 2024.

A section of the road near the police barrier collapsed amid the deluge, as captured in viral social media footage.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 30, 2024, the Ministry confirmed that emergency repairs have facilitated the road’s reopening to traffic. Following an assessment by the Ghana Highway Authority, it was determined that the 8.2-meter-long bridge over the Fodoga River remains structurally sound.

The Ministry has commenced mobilizing resources for immediate remedial actions on the affected section. Additionally, collaborative efforts with the Ghana Hydrological Authority are underway to enhance river flow management, mitigating future flood risks.

Emphasizing its commitment to improving national road networks, the Ministry urged road users to cooperate to uphold and preserve the condition of Ghana’s vital transportation infrastructure.