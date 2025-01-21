Atinga Calls for Better Salaries to Retain Talent in Ghana Premier League

Vincent Atinga, a defender for Bibiani Gold Stars, has spoken out about the financial challenges facing players in the Ghana Premier League, emphasizing the urgent need for better salaries to sustain careers and keep talent within the domestic league.

In an exclusive interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Atinga described the situation as difficult, noting that low pay has forced many footballers to explore opportunities in countries such as Ethiopia, Zambia, Sudan, and Rwanda.

Atinga, who has firsthand experience of the struggles players face, explained that the lack of competitive salaries has led to a drain of talent from the league. “Life after football is not easy; there is so much to live for,” Atinga said, pointing out that players often find it necessary to leave Ghana in search of better financial prospects. He added that the combination of low pay and poor facilities in the league makes it difficult for players to sustain themselves in the long term.

One potential solution, according to Atinga, is the introduction of a salary cap to help ensure players are compensated fairly for their efforts. “At the very least, we should be paid GH₵1,000,” he said, explaining how low wages make it challenging for players to meet everyday expenses such as rent, fuel, and other essentials. He also highlighted that contracts in other countries, such as Tanzania, offer significantly higher pay, further incentivizing players to seek opportunities abroad.

Despite the challenges, Atinga remains hopeful about the future of the league, particularly with the noticeable improvements in performance and excitement this season. However, he warned that unless the financial issues are addressed, the league may continue to face difficulties in retaining its top players. His comments serve as a stark reminder that while the Ghana Premier League shows potential for growth, financial sustainability and improved salaries are critical to securing its future.