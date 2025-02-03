Atiwa East 2024 Independent PC Nana Adjei Kyerema Mounts Pressure On Okudzeto-Ablakwa To Resign From ORAL

An independent parliamentary candidate for Atiwa East Constituency in the 2024 election, Nana Adjei Kyerema has called for the immediate resignation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency who doubles as the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Explaining further, the seasoned politician indicated that while he fully supports any policy and measure such as the government’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) that will prevent looting of the nations resources, in any way regardless whichever party the individual belonged to, responses from Honourable Okudzeto-Ablakwa to certain specific questions were not only highly unsatisfactory, but very disappointing and an affront to the people who had believed in his anti-corruption crusade, which was geared towards making public servants and politicians accountable.

Nana Adjei Kyerema stated that Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa’s failure and difficulty in disclosing to the vetting committee as well as the nation what properties he owns in Accra and the country besides what he disclosed as a simple house at Battor-Aveyime in the North Tongu under the guise of the asset declaration act not only smacks of hypocrisy but makes a joke of our democracy.

Nana Adjei Kyerema further explained that, Okudzeto Ablakwa’s non-disclosure cannot be justified as he Okudzeto Ablakwa in his fight against corruption has on countless occasions disclosed and made public other people’s assets without their consent and intriguingly at the time of vetting disclosed details of assets of the Minority leader of Parliament Alexander Afenyo Markin.

Nana Adjei Kyerema asserts that the North Tongu legislator’s continuous stay as chairman of President Mahama’s flagship anti-corruption endeavor ORAL, not only discredits ORAL but makes a mockery of President John Dramani Mahama attempts to recover looted National assets.

According to Nana Adjei Kyerema it was quite worrying that Honourable Okudzeto-Ablakwa sorts to create the impression, that he has been renting an airport hills property and paying a dollar equivalent rent rate for these past years.

“However having been a Minister of State for 8 years and a member of Parliament for the past 16 years pursuing 20 years in parliament he needed to be evasive about whether he has a property elsewhere besides his North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region,” Nana Adjei Kyerema argued.

Nana Adjei Kyerema, quizzed, whether after this evasive encounter of the North Tongu Member of Parliament at his vetting in the full glare of all Ghanaians he will still have the moral certitude to pursue others he felt were engaged in similar evasive acts and alleged corrupt acts.