Atiwa East Independent Parliamentary Candidate pays courtesy call on the Asantehene

Nana Adjei Kyerema, the Independent Parliamentary candidate of Atiwa East in yet another significant gesture and expression indicated his resolve to secure the Atiwa East Parliamentary seat, when he paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

The seat has been long held by the NPP. However, Nana Adjei Kyerema’s endearing nature and resourcefulness towards the constituents across the various towns of Atiwa East point to the fact that he is poised to improve the lives of his constituents although he is yet to assume the role.

This can clearly be seen through his life changing interventions in the various aspects of the lives of the constituents in the areas of health, education, youth employment and community mobilisation.

On Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, Nana Adjei Kyerema, the Independent Parliamentary candidate, paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, at the Manhyia Palace. This visit not only highlighted the long-standing bond of about two decades between the two but also underscored Nana Adjei Kyerema’s dedication to public service and community development.

Two decades ago, Nana Adjei Kyerema had the unique opportunity, while serving as a member of the council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology under the chancellorship of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to honour him on behalf of the student body and the Student Representative Council of the University. This period of service was a pivotal point in Nana Adjei Kyerema’s life, shaping his leadership philosophy and commitment to serving others while being mentored by the great and mighty men he served with on the council. Reflecting on this experience, he expressed deep gratitude for the guidance and mentorship he received from the Asantehene.

“Serving under Otumfuo on the august University Council was an honor that profoundly influenced my path. Today, I am once again humbled and grateful to receive his counsel, blessings and prayers as I step forward as the Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Atiwa East and my quest to serve on a national scale”, Nana Adjei Kyerema remarked.

During the visit, Nana Adjei Kyerema leveraged on the opportunity to support “The Heal Komfo Anokye Project”, an initiative spearheaded by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. This project is a critical effort to improve healthcare services and infrastructure in the region’s capital premier teaching hospital.

The visit was also marked by the commemoration of the celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th anniversary as Asantehene. Nana Adjei Kyerema took the opportunity to congratulate the Otumfuo on this significant milestone, acknowledging his exemplary leadership and vision that have greatly benefited Asanteman and Ghana at large. Nana Adjei Kyerema’s gesture of respect and recognition underscores the deep cultural values of reverence and appreciation for leadership in Ghanaian society. His actions reflect a profound respect for the traditions and contributions of Asantehene.

During the visit, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, commended Nana Adjei Kyerema, his erstwhile University Council member on his quest at contributing towards the well being of his people and offered him his prayers on his noble endeavour to impact lives.

Nana Adjei Kyerema brings a vision rooted in service, integrity, community development,

practical and hands-on leadership approach to resolving community developmental issues and fostering a spirit of unity and progress.

He is dedicated to leveraging his experience and passion for public service to create positive change and uplift the people of Atiwa East.