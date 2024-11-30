Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Atiwa East MP Salutes Teachers

    By: Martin Kwame Henyoh

    Date:

    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East constituency in the Eastern region, Abena Osei-Asare, has honoured 41 teachers from various schools in the district for their outstanding performance and dedication to teaching over the years.

    The awards ceremony held at Anyinam was part of the MP’s efforts to recognize and reward teachers who have made significant contributions to education in the district.

    The event was themed “Teacher Education and Professionalism: A Key Character to Educating the 21st Century Child.”

    The honoured teachers received cash prizes, motorbikes, refrigerators, and other rewards for their hard work and commitment.

    Fawzia Nuhu, a pupil-teacher at Moseaso Presby Primary School, emerged as the overall best teacher in the district, receiving a deep freezer, a royal motorbike, a flat-screen television, and a cash prize of GHS10,000.

    According to the MP, the awards were intended to motivate teachers to continue delivering high-quality education to their students.

    The MP also emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting teachers and promoting quality education in Ghana.

    Fawzia Nuhu, the overall best teacher from Moseaso PRESBY Primary School, said the recognition validates their passion for teaching and inspires and reinforces their commitment to aim for excellence in their role as educators.

    She stressed that the award would motivate them to do their best and to influence the lives of their learners positively.

    Martin Kwame Henyoh
