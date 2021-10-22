Atiwa East NCCE organizes grand finale of spelling ‘B’ competition

The Atiwa East Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the District Education Directorate has ended a four-month Reading, Spelling ‘B’ and Constitution Quiz competition.

The competition had 2,108 participants drawn from 44 Private and Public Junior High schools across the District.

Out of the total number only 30 students participated in the grand finale where three were crowned best students and given awards.

The awardees who included; Mr Anine Godfred Sarpong, Ms Ayimadu Ann Ampofowaa and Mr Justice Somoah were presented with exercise books, certificates and laptops.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Saviour Ametefe, the Atiwa East District Director of the NCCE said the commission had introduced the project to strengthen the schools Civic Education Clubs (CECs) and it was to also instill and develop interest in reading among the students.

Mr Ametefe said it was their objective to also build the students vocabulary and confidence to enable them have command over the English language and to improve academic performance in schools across the district.

He said a key indicator of good education and academic excellence was the ability of children or students to read, understand, write and express themselves fluently.

He said reading formed an integral part of formal education and entreated parents to enroll their wards into educational institutions with the expectation that their wards would learn and become responsible citizens to their families, community and the country as a whole.

He noted that giving a child a good foundation was critical to his or her future development and contribution to society.

Mr Ametefe said as the world advanced in technology, there was a higher demand for literacy and the consequences were dangerous for those who fall short and advise the students to take their education seriously.

Civic Education Clubs are formed in various school to inculcate in the youth the core values of honesty, tolerance, discipline, hard work, good leadership and citizenship skills with the overall goal of achieving social justice, democracy and equality of all without discrimination.

He, therefore, called on other well- to- do natives of Atiwa East District, benevolent individuals and institutions to join forces with the Atiwa East District Office of the NCCE to build a better future for the Atiwa East District and mother Ghana.

Mr Kwabena Panyin Nkansah, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive, commended the NCCE and the District Education Directorate for introducing the project and was hopeful it would go a long way to improve the Basic Education Certificate Examination in the District.

He charged parents to take advantage of the government’s Free Senior High School programme to educate their wards and to desist from lavishing their money on unnecessary things.