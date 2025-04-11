Atiwa East NDC Defends DCE Nominee

The constituency executive committee of the National Democratic Congress in the Atiwa East constituency of the Eastern region has condemned the attacks on its constituency chairman.

According to them, these attacks are baseless and politically orchestrated to discredit Ernest Owusu Ntim, a leading contender for the District Chief Executive position.

The Youth Organizer, William Addo Kyei, who addressed the media in Anyinam, stated that the Constituency Executive Committee, together with ward coordinators, wants the party hierarchy to treat these attempts to cast a slur on the image of the constituency chairman with contempt.

According to the constituency executive committee, the chairman, Ernest Owusu Ntim has been a target of some few disgruntled individuals due to the massive endorsement he’s received across the length and breath of the constituency.

The executives have, however called on the national leadership of the NDC to disregard any petitions or complaints against Mr. Ntim, urging the party to rather reward his loyalty and efforts with the DCE appointment.

The group highlighted Mr. Ntim’s commitment to the party, noting that he has been instrumental in expanding the party’s support base, funding campaign activities, and initiating social intervention projects.

They further argued that contrary to claims that a parliamentary candidate may be more qualified for the DCE role, Mr. Ntim’s long-standing service, educational background, and deep connection to the grassroots make him the most suitable choice.

President Mahama expected is expected to announce the nomination of persons for the position of Municipal and District Chief Executives in some more regions including the the Eastern region.

In the Atiwa East district, three persons including the constituency chairman, Ernest Owusu Ntim are vying for the position.

It will be recalled that some ‘disgruntled’ constituents in Atiwa East granted series of media interviews accusing the DCE nominee, Ernest Owusu Ntim of incompetence, and urged assemblymen not to confirm him.