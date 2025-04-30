Atiwa East Welcomes Mr Ernest Owusu Ntim As DCE; Thanks Pres. Mahama For Making A Right Choice

President of the Republic, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, has made a fresh round of appointments to various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), naming Mr Ernest Owusu Ntim as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atiwa East.

The appointment has been met with widespread approval from party members, constituency executives, and grassroots supporters in the area.

The local party leadership congratulated Mr Ernest owusu Ntim and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the district toward accelerated development.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr Ernest owusu Ntim on his well-deserved appointment,” the statement read. “We also wish to thank the President for making such a thoughtful and strategic choice for Atiwa East.”

The constituency’s party faithful praised the appointment as timely and fitting, adding that Mr Ernest Owusu Ntim brings competence, dedication, and a clear vision to the role.

“We have no doubt that he will perform excellently and work tirelessly to uplift the district,” they stated.

Mr Ernest Owusu Ntim appointment comes amid renewed efforts by the government to strengthen local governance and improve development outcomes across the country through capable leadership at the district level.