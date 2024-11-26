Atlanta Poultry Conference: Ghanaian Poultry Farmer Ohene Yaw Akrofi Honoured 

Ohene Yaw Akrofi, CEO of Akrofi Farms and a leading figure in Ghana’s poultry farming industry, has received a prestigious award at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The IPPE, the largest poultry conference in the world, celebrates innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the global poultry sector.

This marks the second time Mr. Akrofi has represented Ghanaian poultry farmers on the international stage at this renowned event. His award recognizes his significant contributions to advancing organic farming methods in poultry production.

During his presentation at the conference, Mr. Akrofi shared valuable insights into the benefits of using natural, locally sourced herbs to care for poultry instead of relying on synthetic medications.

He highlighted the effectiveness of herbal remedies such as bitter leaf, scent leaf, garlic, and pawpaw leaf, which serve as natural immune boosters for poultry. According to Mr. Akrofi, these herbs not only enhance the health of birds but also improve their egg production and overall well-being.

“Using organic and locally available herbs in poultry farming is not just a cost-effective alternative, but it also produces healthier birds and safer poultry products for consumers,” Mr. Akrofi explained. “Synthetic medications can sometimes have long-term adverse effects on the birds and those who consume them.

Our local herbs, on the other hand, are a sustainable and natural solution that aligns with global trends in organic farming.”

Mr. Akrofi emphasized that incorporating herbal remedies into poultry farming practices could revolutionize the industry in Ghana and beyond, making it more environmentally friendly and reducing dependence on costly imported medications.

The recognition at the IPPE underscores the importance of Mr. Akrofi’s advocacy for sustainable farming practices. It also highlights the potential for Ghanaian farmers to compete on the global stage by leveraging the country’s rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge.

In accepting the award, Mr. Akrofi expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting organic poultry farming. “This award is not just for me; it is for every Ghanaian farmer who believes in innovation and sustainability. Let us continue to embrace our natural resources and show the world what Ghana has to offer,” he stated.

The event brought together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers from around the world to discuss advancements in poultry farming and processing. Mr. Akrofi’s participation demonstrated the growing influence of African farmers in shaping the future of the global agricultural industry.

As Ghana seeks to strengthen its agricultural sector, Ohene Yaw Akrofi’s achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for farmers and stakeholders committed to creating a sustainable and competitive poultry industry.