Atlantic Council to host inaugural Global Food Security Forum at G20 Summit

Atlantic Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe announced today the convening on November 12-13 in Bali, Indonesia, of the Atlantic Council Global Food Security Forum as an official sideline event for the G-20 Summit, which will follow.

The forum will gather international, regional, and local food security leaders, including government officials, business, media, academic experts and civil society leaders. It aims to allow participants to help inform public policies, shape business practices, and frame media discourse amid G20 momentum.

The event is made possible through the generous support of the Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation. It is being held in partnership with the Republic of Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.

“Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine has put new focus on food security and supply chain vulnerabilities,” said Kempe. “As one of the defining challenges of our time, we thought the G20 summit was the ideal place to convene such a food security form. We’re delighted to be partnering with Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.”

The event will feature remarks by US Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome Cindy McCain; Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi; Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov; US Senator from Michigan Deborah Stabenow; US Representative from New York Patrick Ryan; and top ministers from the Indonesian government. Topics to be covered at the summit include securing food supply chains, financing global food security initiatives, innovation in the food security space, and more. A full agenda may be found here.

“Collaboration for lasting solutions to strengthen food systems is one of the crucial challenges of our times,” said Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo, who is planned to provide a keynote at the forum. “Indonesia is one of the most fortunate countries compared to many others. However, more than 300 million people in the world are now acutely hungry amid soaring fuel and food prices.”