Atlantic Lithium Addresses Mining Lease Speculation, Confirms Ongoing Talks with Ghana Government

Atlantic Lithium Limited, the African-focused lithium exploration company aiming to develop Ghana’s first lithium mine, has responded to recent media speculation regarding the status of its Ewoyaa Mining Lease.

In a statement released yesterday, the company confirmed that discussions with Ghanaian government agencies are ongoing as both parties work toward finalizing the lease ratification and advancing the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

The Ewoyaa project, a cornerstone of Atlantic Lithium’s strategy, is poised to become a significant contributor to Ghana’s mining sector and the global lithium supply chain. The company emphasized its commitment to collaborating with the Ghanaian government and other stakeholders to ensure the project’s success.

“We are pleased with the progress made so far and remain dedicated to working closely with the Government of Ghana and all relevant parties to move the Ewoyaa Lithium Project forward,” the company stated. Atlantic Lithium also assured shareholders that updates on the project’s development would be provided as key milestones are achieved.

The statement was authorized by Amanda Harsas, Finance Director and Company Secretary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, underscoring the company’s transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The Ewoyaa project has garnered significant attention as global demand for lithium—a critical component in electric vehicle batteries—continues to surge. Once operational, the mine is expected to bolster Ghana’s economy while positioning the country as a key player in the green energy transition.

Atlantic Lithium’s announcement comes amid heightened interest in Africa’s lithium potential, with several nations on the continent emerging as hotspots for mineral exploration. The company’s proactive engagement with Ghanaian authorities reflects its strategic focus on ensuring regulatory compliance and fostering strong partnerships to unlock the project’s full potential.

Shareholders and industry observers will be watching closely for further updates as Atlantic Lithium navigates the final stages of the lease ratification process and moves closer to bringing Ghana’s first lithium mine into production.