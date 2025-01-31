Atlantic Lithium Advances Ewoyaa Lithium Project with Key Permits and Resource Updates

Atlantic Lithium Limited, the African-focused lithium exploration and development company, has released its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ending 31 December 2024, highlighting significant progress toward the development of its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana.

The company, which aims to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, achieved several critical milestones during the quarter, including the granting of key permits and an updated mineral resource estimate.

Project Developments

The Ewoyaa Lithium Project received three major regulatory approvals, paving the way for construction and mining activities. The Mine Operating Permit, issued during the quarter, represents the final regulatory hurdle before construction can commence. Additionally, the Spatial Planning Committee of the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly granted a Land Use Certificate, rezoning the project area for mining purposes. Post-period, the Water Resources Commission approved a Water Use Permit, authorizing water extraction from the Ochi-Amissah River for project operations.

These approvals underscore Atlantic Lithium’s progress in meeting regulatory requirements and advancing the project toward a Final Investment Decision (FID).

Exploration Updates

Atlantic Lithium also reported an updated JORC (2012)-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 36.8 million tonnes (Mt) at 41.9% feldspar, aligning with the project’s life-of-mine plan as outlined in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). The company believes Ewoyaa represents a major domestic source of feldspar, which it intends to supply to Ghana’s ceramics industry, further enhancing the project’s economic viability.

Exploration efforts extended beyond Ghana, with the completion of a soil geochemical sampling program over the Agboville exploration license in Côte d’Ivoire. A total of 1,594 samples were collected, with a similar survey underway at the Rubino exploration license. These activities highlight Atlantic Lithium’s commitment to expanding its resource base across West Africa.

During the quarter, Atlantic Lithium successfully completed an A$10 million equity placement, supported by its largest shareholder, Assore International Holdings Limited, as well as Executive Chairman Neil Herbert, CEO Keith Muller, and other institutional investors. The funds will support critical activities leading to the FID.

The company also noted a commitment from the intended CEO and Managing Director of the enlarged entity following the proposed merger of Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Sayona Mining, Atlantic Lithium’s strategic funding partners. This merger is expected to bolster the development of the Ewoyaa project.

As of 31 December 2024, Atlantic Lithium reported a cash balance of A$11.8 million, providing a solid foundation for ongoing operations.

Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, commented on the quarter’s achievements: “Atlantic Lithium continues to make impressive progress toward completing the permitting process for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. The Mine Operating Permit, Land Use Certificate, and Water Use Permit reflect the hard work of our team in meeting key milestones. With the A$10 million equity placement, we are well-positioned to advance the project toward Final Investment Decision. We look forward to providing further updates as we move closer to realizing Ghana’s first lithium mine.”

Atlantic Lithium’s progress during the quarter underscores its commitment to developing the Ewoyaa Lithium Project as a cornerstone of Ghana’s critical minerals strategy. With key permits secured, exploration advancing, and financial backing in place, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in the global lithium supply chain while contributing to Ghana’s industrial and economic growth.

As the project moves closer to construction, stakeholders will be watching closely for further updates, particularly regarding the ratification of the Mining Lease by Ghana’s parliament and the Final Investment Decision.