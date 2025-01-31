Atlantic Lithium Expands Ghana’s Feldspar Potential Amid Dual-Mineral Strategy

Atlantic Lithium, the Africa-focused exploration firm aiming to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, has announced a significant upgrade to its mineral resource estimates at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana.

The company now reports a JORC (2012)-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 36.8 million tonnes (Mt) at 41.9% feldspar, positioning the project as a major potential supplier of the mineral to Ghana’s domestic ceramics industry.

The updated feldspar MRE aligns with the lithium resource of 36.8Mt at 1.24% lithium oxide (Li₂O) announced in July 2024, leveraging the same geological model. Notably, 81% of the feldspar resource—29.8Mt—falls within the higher-confidence Measured and Indicated categories, with 3.7Mt graded at 40.2% feldspar (Measured) and 26.1Mt at 42.1% (Indicated). An additional 7.0Mt in the Inferred category rounds out the estimate.

Beyond lithium and feldspar, the project has identified quartz and muscovite as potential by-products, amplifying its economic viability. Atlantic Lithium emphasized plans to supply feldspar—a key raw material for ceramics—to Ghana’s growing local market, aiming to reduce import reliance and stimulate ancillary industries.

CEO Keith Muller underscored the broader vision: “This resource upgrade reinforces Ewoyaa’s role as a dual-mineral asset. By producing feldspar as a by-product of lithium concentrate, we can support Ghana’s industrial growth while enhancing the project’s long-term value.”

The feldspar update expands on an initial December 2023 estimate, which covered only the first five years of planned lithium production. The new MRE now spans the project’s full 12-year mine life, as outlined in the 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study. This lifespans integration allows Atlantic Lithium to incorporate feldspar into future feasibility revisions and market strategies.

Atlantic Lithium’s move highlights a strategic pivot toward maximizing by-product value in mineral extraction—a critical factor in improving project economics amid volatile lithium markets. By targeting domestic feldspar demand, the company not only diversifies revenue streams but also aligns with Ghana’s push for localized industrial supply chains.

However, challenges remain. Scaling feldspar production will require infrastructure and partnerships with Ghana’s ceramics sector, which currently depends on imports. Additionally, global lithium price fluctuations could influence the project’s prioritization of spodumene concentrate versus by-products.

With feasibility studies set to integrate feldspar production, Atlantic Lithium aims to solidify Ewoyaa’s role as a cornerstone of Ghana’s critical minerals strategy. As the country eyes greater self-reliance in industrial materials, the project’s success could set a precedent for resource-driven economic development in West Africa.

For now, all eyes are on execution—turning geological potential into tangible economic gains for both the company and Ghana.