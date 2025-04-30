Atlantic Lithium Grapples With Permit Delays and Funding Disputes in Ghana

Atlantic Lithium Limited faces mounting challenges as it awaits final regulatory approval for its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, a venture poised to become the country’s first lithium mine.

The company’s quarterly activities report, released on April 30, 2025, reveals a cash reserve drop to A$8.1 million, down from A$11.8 million at the start of the year, amid delays in parliamentary ratification of its mining lease and a funding dispute with partner Piedmont Lithium.

Key permits, including a Water Use Permit and environmental approvals, have been secured, but the mining lease granted in October 2023 remains pending legislative endorsement. Executive Chairman Neil Herbert noted “constructive discussions” with Ghanaian authorities to align fiscal terms with current lithium prices, which have declined sharply since the lease was initially issued. The delay complicates efforts to finalize financing and offtake agreements critical for a production decision.

Financing hurdles intensified as Piedmont Lithium contested US$6.5 million in development costs, reimbursing only US$0.95 million during the quarter. Atlantic Lithium has implemented austerity measures, including a 60% reduction in Australian staff and cuts to administrative spending, extending its cash runway to 1.6 quarters. The company is also finalizing a US$27.9 million investment from Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) for a 6% stake in its local subsidiaries.

Exploration updates highlighted a mineral resource estimate of 36.8 million tonnes at 41.9% feldspar, a by-product expected to lower operating costs by supplying Ghana’s ceramics industry. Soil sampling programs in Côte d’Ivoire’s Agboville and Rubino licenses aim to identify new lithium prospects, though analyses are ongoing.

Community engagement efforts, including Eid-al-Fitr donations and an International Women’s Day mentorship event, underscore the company’s focus on social responsibility. Participation in Ghana’s AKOBEN environmental rating program further signals commitment to sustainable practices.

The Ewoyaa project, designed to produce 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate over 12 years, positions Atlantic Lithium as a potential key player in the global battery supply chain. However, its success hinges on resolving regulatory and financial uncertainties exacerbated by lithium market volatility.

The challenges mirror broader sector trends, where price swings and regulatory complexities test even advanced projects. For Ghana, the mine represents a strategic step toward diversifying its mining sector beyond gold.

Analysts caution that timely approvals and stable partnerships will be critical for Atlantic Lithium to meet its 2025 targets and establish a blueprint for mineral-driven growth in West Africa.