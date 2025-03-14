Atlantic Lithium Nears Ghana Mine Launch with Key Permit

Atlantic Lithium has cleared a critical hurdle to build Ghana’s first lithium mine after securing a Mine Operating Permit for its Ewoyaa project, positioning the AIM- and ASX-listed firm to become a major player in the global battery metals supply chain.

The permit, issued by Ghana’s Minerals Commission, marks the final regulatory step before construction begins on the $185 million project, which aims to produce 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate over 12 years.

The milestone follows the grant of environmental and land-use approvals, with a Water Use Permit secured post-period to extract resources from the Ochi-Amissah River. Executive Chairman Neil Herbert called the permits a “major de-risking event,” though the project still requires parliamentary ratification of its Mining Lease—a formality delayed by Ghana’s December 2024 elections. “We’re engaging funding partners and remain confident in timely approvals,” Herbert said, noting that spodumene demand is expected to rebound as the mine ramps up.

Exploration updates signal further upside: Drilling at the Dog-Leg target boosted Ewoyaa’s JORC-compliant lithium resource to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li₂O, while feldspar by-product estimates surged to 36.8Mt at 41.9%, potentially supplying Ghana’s ceramics industry. The firm also completed soil sampling across licenses in Côte d’Ivoire, hinting at regional expansion.

Financing efforts advanced with a A$10 million equity placement led by top shareholder Assore International, though a funding dispute looms. Strategic partner Piedmont Lithium, which must cover 50% of development costs under a 2021 agreement, has contested $6 million in claimed expenses, prompting arbitration talks. The uncertainty hasn’t deterred merger plans between Piedmont and Sayona Mining, with the combined entity expected to back Ewoyaa’s development.

Despite a half-year net loss of $2.08 million, Atlantic Lithium holds $11.8 million in cash, bolstered by Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), which invested $5 million in January 2024 and plans an additional $27.9 million for a 6% project stake. Challenges persist, including weak spodumene prices—now near three-year lows—though Herbert expects “rising prices by first production in late 2026.”

The project’s success could anchor West Africa’s lithium ambitions, leveraging Ghana’s stable mining jurisdiction and proximity to Takoradi port. With global lithium demand projected to triple by 2030, Atlantic Lithium aims to capitalize on Western automakers’ push to diversify from Chinese supply chains.

Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11) shares closed flat at A$0.23 ahead of the announcement.