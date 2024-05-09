Atlantic rower bids for Korea Africa Summit

Don Victor Mooney, executive director and founder of the South African Arts International, hopes to reach South Korea next month, but he’s not traveling by rowboat. With the personal support of His Excellency, President, Mr. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the Equatorial Guinea government sponsored the vessel Mooney used row across the Atlantic Ocean on a fourth try.

Samsung, a longtime supporter, kept him connected with his support team and family on this 21-month journey from the coast of West Africa to New York. Over the years, the electronic giant supplied netbooks, portable hard drive, and a printer. Mooney’s cause was to encourage voluntary HIV testing in memory of his brother who died from the disease.

“When Korea partners with Africa, not only can we build bridges, but we can cross oceans and encourage the next generation of innovators to never give up”, said Mooney.

In Korea, Samsung will receive The Goree Challenge Award. The award will contain the original portable hard drive he salvaged after being left for dead during 14 days in the Atlantic Ocean aboard a life raft when his rowboat sank on his third transatlantic attempt.

Last week, Mooney delivered a letter to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations for His Excellency, President, Mr. Yoon Suk-Yeol of Korea, seeking an invitation for the 2024 Korea Africa Summit.

“I know firsthand that partnering with Korea is the right course, especially for the betterment of Africa”, added Mooney. The 2024 Korea-Africa Summit runs from June 3-4 in Seoul, Korea.