La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Wednesday confirmed the signing of striker Moussa Dembele on loan from Olympique Lyonnais.

Dembele will stay until the end of the season and Atletico have the option to make the move permanent for around 33 million euros (40 million U.S. dollars).

His arrival will cover the departure of Diego Costa, whose contract was recently rescinded, leaving Luis Suarez as the only regular striker in Diego Simeone’s squad. Enditem