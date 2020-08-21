Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ivo Grbic from Lokomotiva Zagreb with B-team keeper Alex Dos Santos moving the other way as part of the deal.

24-year-old Grbic has made 74 first-team appearances for Lokomotiva Zagreb and represented Croatia at every level up to and including Under-21, as well as receiving a call up into the full national team squad.

“It is a very important step in my career. I want to learn in every training session from one of the best goalkeepers in the World (Jan Oblak). I think he is the best there is and Oblak comes from Slovenia, which is close to, Croatia and I have already spoken to him,” explain Grbic on the Atletico website.

Considered as “one of the goalkeepers with the best future in Croatia” according to the Atletico Madrid website, Grbic has agreed a contract with Atletico until the end of June 2024 and could be viewed as a long term successor to Oblak, whose continually impressive displays have attracted interest from the Premier League.