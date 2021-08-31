Atletico striker Luis Suarez to miss Uruguay’s World Cup qualifiers with knee injury

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez will miss Uruguay’s forthcoming World Cup qualifying matches due to injury.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that the striker, who scored his first goal of the season in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Villarreal before being substituted in the 70th minute of the game had “serious pain” in his left leg.

“Luis Suarez finished the game with serious pain in the back of his left leg. He will undergo tests in the coming hours to determine the extent of these problems,” explained the Atletico Madrid website.

The tests have shown “a moderate swelling at the back of the left knee” due to inflammation and the Atletico Madrid medical services have informed the Uruguayan Football Federation that Suarez will not be able to play in their games against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador, although it is thought he will be fit for Atletico’s next league game, which is away to Espanyol on September 12. Enditem