ATMIS conducts training on human rights for public officers in Jubaland state

Twenty-one officers from Jubaland Federal Member State ministries and civil society organisations have completed a five-day training of trainer’s course on human rights and civilian protection in the port city of Kismayo.

The course is part of a series of training organised by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to equip Federal Member States and civil society organisations officials with the necessary knowledge on how to protect and promote human rights in their respective regions.

“As you know, one of ATMIS’ mandate is to promote human rights protection and to ensure that human rights are respected in our operations and those of our counterparts,” said Gloria Jaase, the Civilian Sector Coordinator and Protection Officer, on Thursday.

The participants will be part of a team that will be sent to different parts of Jubaland to train locals and various interest groups on human rights and civilian protection.

“We expect that when this training is over, the participants will cascade it to different sectors of the society and make sure we generate a large number of trainers,” added Jaase who is also the Acting Human Rights Officer.

The training focused on deepening the participants’ understanding of key principles of International Human Rights Law, including human rights frameworks, children’s rights, women’s rights, and the protection of Internally Displaced People (IDPs).

Jointly conducted by ATMIS’ Civilian Sector Coordination Office in Kismayo and Jubaland State’s Ministry of Human Rights, Women and Family Affairs, the sessions attracted representatives in the State Ministries of Interior, Security, Education, and Youth.

Ayan Mohamed Hassan, a member of Jubaland civil society, said the training will enhance his knowledge and capacity in monitoring and documenting violations of human rights in the community.

“This workshop is essential because it has taught me about individual rights, which will help me understand our own fundamental rights. Once we are enlightened, we will also know the best practices of not violating others’ rights,” she said.

Participant Hussein Mohamud Jama said he was ready to share the knowledge he had learned with his colleagues.

“The workshop’s purpose is to prepare us to become trainers who will be tasked with extending and disseminating the knowledge we learn here to various members of society,” he noted.

Since its involvement in Somalia, ATMIS has maintained a solid commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights in Somalia, coupled with capacity building for the Somalia Security Forces (SSF) and the local community, in compliance with the UN Security Council 2628(2022).