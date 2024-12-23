ATMIS honours Ugandan troops for contributions to Somalia’s stability

Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have been honoured for their significant contributions to peace, security, and stability in the country.

The soldiers from Battle Group XXXIX (39) were awarded certificates and commemorative medals at an event attended by senior ATMIS and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officials.

“I want to thank them for the commitment, hard work, and zeal to maintain and implement the ATMIS mandate,” said ATMIS Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, who presided over the medal ceremony held in Mogadishu on Saturday.

He added, “They have performed their duties diligently, and we have reason to thank God for the completion of their term. Today, we celebrate their achievements.”

The Force Commander commended the outgoing troops, led by Col. Benard Kashemeza, for their efforts in degrading Al-Shabaab, securing Main Supply Routes (MSRs) and population centers, and supporting the capacity-building initiative of the Somali Security Forces (SSF) during the 13-month deployment in Somalia.

Lt. Gen. Kavuma noted that Ugandan troops had brought pride to both ATMIS and Uganda through their commitment and bravery. He urged the incoming troops to follow in their footsteps to ensure Somalia achieves long-term peace and security.

Battle Group XXXXII (42), led by Col. Cosea Kutesa, will replace the outgoing troops.

Battle Group 39 began operations in Somalia in November 2023, deploying to various Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the Banadir and Lower Shabelle regions, including the main AU basecamp and seaport in Mogadishu; Arbiska, Baledogle, Lantabur, and Al-Jazeera II and III. The troops also supported their counterparts in Ceel-Jaale, which was critical to advancing the ATMIS mandate.

“The Battle Group remained steadfast even when Al-Shabaab attempted to attack its FOBs. They have protected and defended various localities and the population throughout their Area of Responsibility,” said the outgoing Contingent Commander, Brig. Gen. Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, emphasizing the troops’ crucial role in fulfilling the ATMIS mandate.

He added, “They have collaborated by conducting offensive operations with the Somali Security Forces. They have also safeguarded critical government infrastructure while guiding the Somali National Security Forces as well as contributing to regional stability by weakening the Al-Shabaab.”

Also in attendance were the incoming Contingent Commander, Brig. Gen. Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga and Uganda’s Defence Attaché to Somalia, Brig. Gen. Francis Chemo.

Together with the Somali Security Forces, ATMIS Ugandan soldiers have carried out successful military operations to disrupt and degrade Al-Shabaab, thereby denying them freedom of action and movement.

In addition to securing MSRs and population centers, the outgoing battlegroup played a vital role in resolving clan conflicts, particularly in the Lower Shabelle region, by facilitating reconciliation talks with local leaders and communities to ensure peace in their Area of Responsibility.

Ugandan troops have been part of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia since 2007, working alongside forces from Burundi, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya to counter Al-Shabaab.