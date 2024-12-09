ATMIS military officers train on civil-military relations

MOGADISHU, Somalia, 09 December 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Fourteen Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) officers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have completed an intensive four-day training on civil-military co-operation (CIMIC) in peace support operations.

The training, jointly organized by the ATMIS Force Headquarters CIMIC Cell and the United Kingdom-Mission Support Team (UK-MST), aimed to enhance the officers’ understanding of CIMIC principles and practices in conflict situations.

“I am certain that at the end of this four-day training, the objectives have been met and participants have gained a lot by sharing their experiences with the various facilitators. It is my sincere hope that the lessons learned have enhanced your understanding of a wide range of CIMIC,” said Major General Marius Ngendabanka, the ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in Charge of Operations and Plans, during the closing ceremony in Mogadishu on Thursday.

“I wish to implore you to make maximum use of the knowledge that has been acquired by ensuring that it is applied as you undertake your day-to-day CIMIC duties in the mission.”

Maj Gen Ngendabanka stressed the crucial role of CIMIC tasks in facilitating coordination, operations, and information sharing between the military and civilian stakeholders, including local populations, authorities, non-governmental organizations and UN agencies.

Colonel Ben Ramsey, Commander of the British military’s Operation TANGHAM, commended participants for their commitment to fostering positive community relationships and strengthening civilian-military co-operation.

“What we are trying to do is ensure that we protect the local population and win their hearts and minds. CIMIC is a key tool that reassures people that soldiers are there to protect them rather than attack them,” said Col. Ramsey.

The training comprised theoretical and practical components, including planning civil-military co-operation activities, assessing the civil environment, conducting negotiations, coordinating humanitarian aid, gender perspective and establishing effective civil-military interactions with non-military actors.

During the opening ceremony, ATMIS CIMIC Staff Officer One, Lt. Col. Gregoire Ndikumazambo, emphasised that the course aimed to equip new CIMIC staff officers with the knowledge and skills to conduct frontline CIMIC operations with ATMIS Sector Five, in collaboration with the Somalia National Army (SNA) and external agencies.

Participant, Captain Niyondavyi Ange Salvatrice, a CIMIC officer from Jowhar, said: “The training equipped me with the requisite skills, knowledge, and ability to communicate effectively with civilians to win their hearts and minds and bolster community ties.”

Major Ntihinyuzwa Charles, a CIMIC Officer stationed at Mahaday Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Middle Shabelle, said he learned about the Joint Operations Centre (JOC)’s role in strengthening coordination among partners to achieve the mission’s mandate.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of ATMIS .

The post ATMIS military officers train on civil-military relations appeared first on African Media Agency.