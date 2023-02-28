ATMIS troops clear main supply route to ease aid access in Somalia

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said its troops have completed two-week road expansion work in the southern region to ease access to humanitarian aid in the drought-stricken country.

The AU mission said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Sunday that its troops from Uganda completed work for the 9-km stretch connecting Buufow and Janale towns in the Lower Shabelle region.

“Tens of people have lost their lives and properties due to the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) emplaced along this stretch by al-Shabab. Clearing this route will improve security, and connect the two towns,” said Charles Asiimwe, commander of the Uganda Battle Group 37 who spearheaded the repair works.

The road, which is on the main supply route connecting the key towns of Afgoye and Arabiska north of Mogadishu, was expanded to reduce the thicket of trees along it where al-Shabab militants often hide to stage surprise attacks on convoys and civilians, Asiimwe said.

ATMIS Uganda People Defense Forces (UPDF) engineers, officers and partners from Bancroft Global Development detonated IEDs planted by militants, graded and compacted the road with tractors to ensure it is accessible, safe, and secured for movement of people and goods, according to the statement.

“The clearance of the bushes will help to secure the road and impede the operations of al-Shabab who are an obstacle to the social-economic wellbeing of the people and the general development of Somalia,” Jasper Genis, head of engineering at Bancroft Global Development, said.

ATMIS said the next phase will include clearing the main supply route from Shalaambod to Beled-Aamiin towns, south of Mogadishu. Enditem