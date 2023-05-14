ATMIS troops renovate airstrip in Somalia

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said Saturday its troops renovated the Dhobley Airstrip, located along the Kenya border in southern Somalia.

The AU mission said the airstrip, which was renovated by the Kenya Defense Forces serving under the ATMIS, is vital to facilitating transport and connectivity from the region to the rest of the country.

The ATMIS said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, that the airstrip which had suffered considerable damage due to weather conditions was impeding the safe landing and takeoff of aircraft.

ATMIS Sector Two Commander William Kamoiro who commissioned the renovated airstrip said flights have since resumed on the airstrip, a significant boost to trading activities in Dhobley and neighboring towns.

The project forms part of the civil-military cooperation activities by the ATMIS to strengthen relations with the local communities and improve socioeconomic development. Enditem