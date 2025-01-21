Ato Forson Outlines Vision as New Finance Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s newly appointed Finance Minister, expressed gratitude and outlined his vision for the nation’s financial future after his approval by Parliament on January 21, 2025.

In a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Forson thanked God for the opportunity to serve and extended his appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama, Parliament, and Ghanaians for their trust.

He emphasized that his tenure would focus on tackling the country’s economic challenges, including reducing inflation, stabilizing the Cedi, and creating jobs. Dr. Forson also vowed to promote inclusive growth, attract investment, and foster sustainable development.

Highlighting Ghana’s openness to business, he encouraged partnerships that would help propel the nation forward. In closing, the new Finance Minister urged unity and hard work, expressing confidence in Ghana’s future prosperity.