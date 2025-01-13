Ato Forson Pledges to Stabilize Cedi, Criticizes Previous Debt Management Practices

Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has pledged to stabilize the Ghanaian cedi through improved coordination with the Bank of Ghana, acknowledging the severe consequences of currency depreciation on the nation’s debt.

Speaking during his vetting on January 13, 2025, Dr. Forson emphasized the need for a united approach between the Ministry of Finance and the central bank to address the country’s currency issues. He pointed out that depreciation of the cedi directly impacts the country’s debt figures, especially when foreign currencies are involved in borrowing.

“As long as you borrow in foreign currencies, any depreciation of the cedi will directly impact the debt figures,” Dr. Forson explained. “When approved as Minister, I will work or coordinate effectively with the central bank so that together, we can anchor the currency.”

Dr. Forson also criticized the previous administration’s approach to debt management and reporting, citing the lack of transparency and consistent practices. He called for the establishment of an independent Debt Management Office to ensure accountability and accurate reporting.

“As a government, we must act responsibly. The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank must work in harmony to stabilize the currency and prevent unnecessary shocks to the economy,” he noted.

In addition to addressing the currency issue, Dr. Forson reaffirmed the Mahama administration’s commitment to maintaining the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, originally introduced by the Akufo-Addo government. He reiterated that the policy would not be abolished, aligning with President John Dramani Mahama’s position on the matter.

“My party’s position on Free SHS has been well articulated by H.E President [John Dramani Mahama]. We do not intend to cancel the Free SHS. President Mahama has said the Free SHS has come to stay,” he concluded.